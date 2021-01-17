Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE drama surrounding Perfect Chikwende’s move to Tanzanian side Simba SC appears to be far from over, according to latest developments.

Online publication PanAfricanFootball yesterday reported that a storm was brewing with the player’s former team Bulawayo Chiefs demanding compensation from FC Platinum.

Chikwende’s contract with Chiefs was supposed to expire at the end of 2020, but since there was no football in Zimbabwe last year, Zifa in consultation with football stakeholders after getting advice from Fifa, said all contracts that were due to lapse last year would overlap into this year.

Based on that, Chiefs are arguing that the 2020 loan agreement between FC Platinum and Chiefs for Perfect Chikwende is still binding.

According to the website, FC Platinum could be forced to engage Bulawayo Chiefs, as Zifa told its affiliates in a letter dated December 31, 2020, that contracts which were supposed to expire last year are still functional since the league programme was affected by Covid-19.

FC Platinum are, however, having none of it, with the club’s communications officer Chido Chizondo saying Chiefs and Chikwende should put their house in order.

“FC Platinum and Chikwende signed a two-year contract this year. Chiefs and the player need to put their house in order. Between Chiefs and the player, there are things that are not in order and they need to sort that out. As far as we are concerned, we have a two-year contract with the player,” said Chizondo.

