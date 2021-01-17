Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Three people were swept away after they attempted to cross a flooded Munyathi River using a makeshift canoe.

Midlands Provincial Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday said the bodies of the deceased have since been retrieved and their next of kin notified.

He said the incident happened on Wednesday.

Robert Mapfumo (30), Calisto Ruvazhe (32) and Kenneth Paraffin (33) all of Mhondoro, reportedly tried to cross the flooded river while on their way from work and drowned.

“We are investigating a case where 3 people who tried to cross Munyathi River. On 13 January 2021, at around 3pm, using a canoe, the three tried to cross Munyathi River, which was flooded,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The canoe capsized halfway through resulting in the three being swept away.

Ward 2 Councillor, Tichaona Rodgers Nhari said the trio was employed by Africa Chrome Fields (ACF) and the trio was dropped by a company vehicle by the riverside.

“The three were ACF workers and were swept away while attempting to cross home from their workplace. The three were dropped by the river side by a company vehicle and were using a makeshift boat,” said Cllr Nhari.

Police however urged people to desist from crossing flooded rivers.

“We urge people to respect the sanctity of life and avoid unnecessary loss of life. This incident could have been avoided,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Last week, 6 people died after the vehicle they were traveling in was swept away as they attempted to cross a flooded Gweru River.

Like this: Like Loading...