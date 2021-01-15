Midlands Bureau

Gweru City Council has issued a floods alert to residents amid revelations many suburbs were now under threat due to heavy rains that have continued to pound the city and the Midlands province.

In a statement the local authority said it had identified local schools and council halls as temporary accommodation for the affected.

The local authority warned residents in suburbs such as Woodlands, Ascot Extension, Mtapa, Mkoba 4 and Nashvile among others to start moving to safer places.

