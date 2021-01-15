Leroy Dzenga

Online Reporter

President Mnangagwa has extended condolences to the family of the late liberation war stalwart Moton Dizzy Paul Malianga and Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba.

Cde Malianga died yesterday at the age of 91 while Dr Gwaradzimba died of Covid-19 today at 60 years.

President Mnangagwa described Cde Malianga’s death as a great loss to the country.

“The death yesterday, of Cde Moton Dizzy Paul Malianga has robbed the country of one of the few surviving nationalist leaders who pioneered the struggle for our national independence,” said President Mnangagwa.

He reflected on the contributions made by Cde Malianga during the struggle for independence, reminiscing on his unwavering commitment to the self-determination of the black majority.The late Cde Malianga, whose brother Washington was also deeply politically involved, never flinched from the national cause and was to travel far and wide, agitating and canvassing for the freedom of his people and the creation of a democratic, non-racial order in a free Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe honours Cde Malianga for his outstanding role in the struggle.

Turning to Dr Gwaradzimba, President Mnangagwa said she was a freedom fighter and long-time educationist and passionate advocate for devolved development, who will be remembered for her role in wartime educational programmes with a number of leading cadres to develop learning materials for refugees in camps.

Burial arrangements for Cde Malianga and Dr Gwaradzimba are yet to be communicated.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said she learnt of the death of “my dear comrade-in arms, fellow Comrade and fellow Senator, Hon Ellen Gwaradzimba with a deep sense of sorrow and shock”.

“I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the bereaved family, Manicaland war veterans’ fraternity, the whole Province and indeed the nation at large,” she said.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa saluted the late Africa University Vice Chancellor, Professor Professor Munashe Furusa, who died early this week.He said his sober counsel helped shape Zimbabwe’s education sector for the better.Professor Furusa was buried in his rural home of Shurugwi yesterday.

