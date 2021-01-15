Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba has died.

Gwaradzimba succumbed to Covid 19 this morning.

Born Ellen Munyoro, Gwaradzimba was one of the top senior civil servants in Manicaland before she was appointment as Manicaland Provincial Minister.

