Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE has adopted a measured approach where experts are interrogating all safety concerns over the vaccination against Covid-19 which will be done on a voluntary basis.

In a statement, the Minister of Health and Child Care Vice President General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga said the government was doing everything possible to ensure that citizens were safe from possible side effects of some newly introduced Covid-19 vaccines.

He said the vaccination will be only rolled out to citizens on a voluntary basis once all the technical and administrative obligations are met.

“I am also aware that some of our citizens are anxious to get vaccinated. The government is following the development and dissemination of Covid-19 vaccines by other states, with keen interest. Despite the observations made that other African, European and Asian countries had started rolling out vaccines, Zimbabwe adopted a measured approach, with experts interrogating all safety concerns. As soon as all technical and administrative obligations are met, Zimbabweans can expect to be vaccinated. The vaccination is going to be voluntary. Let me underscore that my Ministry is doing everything possible to ensure that our citizens are safe from possible side effects of some Covid-19 vaccines, currently on the shelf,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said government has the capacity to offer health services to all Covid-19 patients including those that require hospitalization. He castigated cyber storm troopers and political gladiators on social media peddling falsehoods that Government had poor and inadequate Covid-19 treatment facilities.

VP Chiwenga said citizens should not believe information from the social media at first value but must always verify with government.

“It would be however, an exaggeration at this stage, to suggest that our Health institutions are overwhelmed by cases of Covid-19. Admittedly, the recent escalation of cases of the pandemic in the country caused a high demand for health care. Nonetheless, let me reassure citizens that Zimbabwe’s public and private health institutions still have adequate capacity to offer health services to all patients.

“In light of widely circulating reports alleging that there is a serious deficit of hospital beds, let me point out that these were ‘embellished social media allegations by some pen-mercenaries.’ However, if the need arises in future, my Ministry may consider options of increasing facilities currently designated for Covid- 19 or designate more hospitals to take in patients. In a worst case scenario, that has so far not manifested, all hospitals in the country may be directed to take in citizens affected by Covid- 19. In my capacity as your Minister of Health and Child Care, I want to take this opportunity to urge our beloved citizens not to panic and that they should rely on official information,” he said.

