Online Reporter

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has dismissed reports that the country’s health institutions are overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases.

In a statement on Friday, VP Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Childcare, said in the worst-case scenario, all hospitals in the country may be directed to take Covid-19 patients.

“It would be, however, an exaggeration at this stage to suggest that our health institutions are overwhelmed by cases of Covid-19.

“Admittedly, the recent escalation of cases of the pandemic in the country caused a high demand for health care.

“Nonetheless, let me reassure citizens that Zimbabwe’s public and private health institutions still have adequate capacity to offer health services to all patients.”

VP Chiwenga said records show that among active cases, two to three percent warranted hospitalisation with specialised treatment, while at least 12 percent required discharge within two to three days of admission.

The bulk of the cases, at 85 percent, only required self-isolation.

