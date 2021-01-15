ZIMBABWEAN coach Kaitano Tembo could see his side shoot to the top of the DStv Premiership log standings when Tshwane derby rivals SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns clash on a potentially explosive encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday. (Kick-off is at 3pm)

Tembo’s SuperSport continued their great form – and moved to within two points of leaders Sundowns – by defeating Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 at home on 13 January, with Bradley Grobler scoring the winner and becoming the club’s all-time leading goal scorer with 58 goals, as a result.

The SuperSport legend is still chasing his first championship title since becoming a coach and his largely youthful side have been the league’s surprise packages along with top-flight returnees Swallows.

Matsatsantsa have taken 16 points from the last 18 up for grabs, while their home form through the season thus far makes for good reading, with 13 points from a possible 15.

Grobler, who is the league’s leading marksman with 10 goals in as many matches this season, is hopeful that SuperSport can make a serious charge at the league title this campaign, in their aim of dethroning crosstown rivals Sundowns at the top of the Premiership tree.

“I think, look, if we go back the last few seasons, yes we have won trophies, but I think as a club we’ve let ourselves down in the league and we know that,” said Grobler. “We have got into good positions and just haven’t been able to capitalise on that. I think this season, even if it is still very early, we’ve done very well and have won games that in the past we might not have won.

“I do believe in what we’ve got and we need to challenge ourselves to go for the league. We will give it 100 per cent and see what happens.”

Tembo, a former Warriors centre back and vice-captain, is wary of the threat posed by the Brazilians but wants his team to focus on themselves.

“Look, Sundowns are a team that has a lot of quality,” Tembo said. “They have brought in good players. They have got the cream and they can always change their team. The most important thing is for us to focus on ourselves and our strengths. Our game is what makes us win matches.”

Sundowns extended their unbeaten start to the season – and claimed a seventh win from 10 matches – when they defeated Elvis Chipezeze’s Baroka FC 2-0 away from home on 9 January, with goals from Lyle Lakay and Themba Zwane. The Brazilians have taken 11 points from five away matches this season, and they have shipped just two goals on the road in 450 minutes of league football.

Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says that the defending champions will approach this weekend’s match like all matches, without forgetting the fact that derbies bring different conundrums, especially derby matches with a lot on the line.

“For us, it is another game, one of 30,” said Mokwena.

“An important game, of course, you can’t run away from the fact that it is a derby and with every derby there is bragging rights and a lot of emotional opportunities that are at stake.

“But, if we play the match and not the occasion we should be okay. We shouldn’t get carried away by the event, the occasion. Our sole focus should be to play the match as an 11 versus 11 event which will have a lot of difficult questions posed by the opposition which we will have to answer.

“We will also ask a lot of questions and if we impress our personality and philosophy on the match, we should be okay. We have to keep going and keep working towards getting the right results,” Mokwena said.

In head-to-head terms, United and Sundowns have clashed in 58 league matches since 1990. The Brazilians have dominated the rivalry, claiming 31 wins compared to 15 for Matsatsantsa, while 12 games have been drawn. The team in blue have managed just five wins from 29 home matches in the rivalry, suffering 18 defeats in the process.

Sundowns completed a league ‘double’ over SuperSport last season, winning 2-0 at Lucas Moripe in August 2019 and 2-1 at the same venue in the return game in January 2020. Themba Zwane scored in both games for the Brazilians.

Apart from Tembo, SuperSport are also home to the quartet of his countrymen – Onismor Bhasera, Kuda Mahachi, George Chigova and Evans Rusike.

The Tshwane derby will headline the DStv Premiership’s weekend programme which also see struggling giants Kaizer Chiefs visit Cape Town City.

Sports Reporter/supersport.com

Like this: Like Loading...