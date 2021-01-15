Mthabisi Tshuma, Gwanda Correspondent

GWANDA-based musicians Bry and Skollah have collaborated on a soul-touching track titled Covid Cure.

The song which encourages people to be vaccinated was produced at Living Sounds Records. Its release recently comes at a time the nation is hard hit by the second strain of the Covid-19 pandemic with a vaccination set to be in the country by next month.

Commenting on the inspiration of the track, Bry said: “We’re in a time where the pandemic has derailed and affected our lives and due to that, we took it upon ourselves to encourage people to stay safe during this period.

“Speculations have been rife on the credibility of the vaccine but we feel as communities we need to unite if we are to get a cure, something we tackle in the song.”

The song is available for download on various digital platforms.

