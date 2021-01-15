Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

OUTSPOKEN poet Desire ‘Moyoxide’ has come out guns blazing with a heart-rending piece which becomes his fist this year.

The poem released earlier this month is titled Be Prepared, Don’t Live a Lie. Seemingly inspired by the high death rate that has been triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the poem explicitly talks about how one cannot rob death and encourages people to be prepared for death and correct their ways.

Moyoxide’s powerful message throughout the poem is filled with his trademark jargons and deep knowledge of history.

Below are parts of the poem

Be Prepared

Don’t live a lie. Phil’iqiniso! Don’t live a lie. Phil’iqiniso! (Life is not feja-feja at all)

I have always taken it slightly.

Always held such thoughts lightly.

But I have realised lately,

That we all shall die, surely.

And die njengoDwayi,

Sife njengaMaqhawe.

IQhawe lifela ebuqhaweni balo.

*LUNGISELELANI, BE PREPARED!

Beater died singing.

Oliver died singing.

. . . *Sofela enzikini yemisebenzi yethu!

Genius Ginimbi died partying.

Benjamin Konjera died a Soccer star.

So was Diego Maradona and Titus Majola alike.

They died football legends like Adamski and Richard Choruma.

*Imisebenzi yethu izakusilandela!

Ngayo sizovaleliswa.

Queen Mother, Nandi Bhebhe, died a Queen.

Queen Ndlovukazi Nomalanga Ndiweni Moyo died a Queen.

So was Queen Elizabeth the 1st.

Death does not, in any way take away your identity!

Be prepared to take with you all your ways!

Indlamanzi, the alcoholics died drinking and drunk likewise.

Most rough riders die in fatal head-on collisions with trees and bridges.

While good drivers die in head-on collisions with the rough riders and death traps.

Sofela lapho esiphila khona.

Asilungiseleleni, be prepared.

Lately I’ve realised,

What we always take lightly

Matters mostly

And heavily.

Imisebenzi yethu izosilandela ngangale kokufa!

We all shall die within the spectrum of our:

Professions.

Hobbies.

Habits.

And callings.

Sofela ethangweni lwemisebenzi yethu,

Lemathangazini ezenzo zethu ezimabalabala.

Be prepared

We all surely and purely, shall die.

Inside the Barbourfields stadiums of our hideouts

And Gwanzuras of our clandestine games and known live-matches.

What we make and what we are best known for- won’t change when we die.

It remains the giant sign posts into the archives of our biographies and obituaries.

Imisebenzi yethu izakusilandela.

Be prepared!

Yes, thina we shall go as poets.

Politicians.

Preachers.

Poachers.

Drivers.

Dancers.

Teachers.

Artists.

Witches.

Prostitutes.

Christians and Heathens.

Thieves and the Police.

Leaders, Liers, Looters and the Led.

Gamblers and Gwejaz.

Beggars and Cash Barons.

So far, nothing will change once we die.

We shall all go as we have lived.

And all shall be buried as such.

Don’t live a lie!

No one will repent on the cross at the 11th hour.

Phil’qiniso!

No life story can bribe death!

*Imisebenzi yethu izakusilandela.

Be prepared.

Maduma Fuzwayo died a Human Rights Champion and Social Activist.

Arnold Payne died calling for water.

Mama Theresa died calling for helping hands for the needy.

Heroes die heroes.

Chaff die as chaff.

*Indeed, Behold, be prepared.

*Imisebenzi yethu izakusilandela.

Sibonisiwe Sithole died a dancer.

NaMbiji died a dancer too.

Calvin Mgcini Nhliziyo died a hip-hop mafia.

Tawanda Pecca Moyo died a great Artist.

The Sobikos, Sosos, Sizananis, Mahlabas and Mackey;Tickeys of Bulawayo died in the Arts.

Upon death,

No game shall change.

No sorry shall work!

Time for change and sorry is now

Change your ways and attitudes.

Your works shall follow you.

Lungiselelani, on your proper marks*

Philiqiniso.

Welcome to 2021!

And be ready to depart with the luggage of your:

Works!

Habits.

Hobbies.

Profession.

Secrets.

Crimes and awards.

No death shall change your story.

Sonkenini masizilungiselenini!

Be prepared. Don’t live a lie. Philiqiniso!

Don’t live a lie. Philiqiniso!

