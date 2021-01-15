Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HE is turning 22 years next month and is the youngest member of the Warriors’ African Nations Championship (Chan) squad that arrived in Yaounde, Cameroon, at mid-morning on Wednesday, but he has been the biggest inspiration in coach Zdravko Logarusic’s squad.

According to national teams’ general manager Wellington Mpandare, young Highlanders’ defender Andrew ‘Kabila’ Mbeba has been conducting himself like a veteran Warrior, urging everyone to remain fully focused and refuse to be intimidated by the hosts, whom they collide with in the opening match of the tournament on Saturday evening at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

Only a quarter of the 40 000-seating capacity will be allowed at the stadium under the Caf Covid-19 protocols.

“You should see the mentality of the youngest player in the team Kabila. The way he is pushing everyone is amazing,” said Mpandare on the former Under-20 national team captain.

He led the Young Warriors to the final of the Cosafa Championship held in Zambia in 2018.

Mbeba is the reigning Premier Soccer League Rookie of the Year.

