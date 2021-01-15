Business Reporter

THE Centre for Coordination of Agricultural Research and Development for Southern Africa (CCARDESA) has launched a food and nutrition programme to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe.

In a statement, the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), said the project which is an extension of the Global Climate Change Alliance Plus (GCCA+) and was being funded by the European Union.

“CCARDESA with funding from the European Union (EU) through Sadc, and technical support from Bembani Group, launched a project to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on food and nutrition security using Climate Smart Technologies in Zimbabwe in December,” it said.

The GCCA+ programme seeks to strengthen the capacity of Sadc member States to undertake regional and national adaptation and mitigation actions in response to the challenges caused by the effects of climate change.

A similar project was launched in Swaziland recently while preparatory work was facilitated in Mozambique in November.

The EU has contributed €8 million to the GCCA+ project to increase the capabilities of Sadc member States to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change, and to have their voices better heard in the international climate change negotiations.

