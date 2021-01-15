Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO residents have been urged not to take out their garbage as council employees are on strike.

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) employees downed their tools on Wednesday affecting service delivery.

In a statement yesterday, acting Town Clerk Mrs Sikhangele Zhou said the council will inform residents when to remove their bins.

“The City of Bulawayo is currently experiencing a collective Job action and efforts are underway to engage the employee union leadership. To this end, there has been a disruption of Municipal services. Refuse removal is affected,” said Mrs Zhou.

“Residents who had taken out their bins for collection yesterday (Wednesday, 13 January 2021) are kindly requested to take them back to their premises and those whose collections were scheduled for today (Thursday 14 January 2021) and the coming days are requested not to take out their bins. Residents will be advised when to take out their bins meanwhile let us all avoid illegal dumping and keep our city clean.”

