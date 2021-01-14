Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

In life there are people who groom, mentor and wean off stars, yet they remain behind the scenes.

Theirs is a calling to pave way for the stars and remain behind the scenes.

In some cases, benefactors demand credit, while others prefer keeping their good deeds to themselves.

With time, the truth will always come out when the history of the stars is laid bare.

This could be the case with Motswana gospel artiste and businessman Chrispen Moyo whose heart bleeds for poor, but talented artistes.

Moyo, who was born and bred in Botswana, is the man who assisted Mambo Dhuterere, real name Darlington Mutseta, when he was still a nonentity.

The 40-year-old assisted the now famous gospel star when he was starting up.

He, however, said he was not claiming Mambo Dhuterere’s glory, but was rather inspired by his younger brother to venture into music.

“It would appear like I want to claim glory from Mambo Dhuterere, but he is one of the people whose careers started and blossomed like a joke. We would eat and share from the same table, and at times he struggled, but I never doubted his talent.

“I know he might not want this information to be disclosed or shared, but he is one person whom I supported when he was still down and he later became my role model.”

Mambo Dhuterere

Affectionately known as “Bishop Headmaster” in Botswana owing to his role at Simba RaManuwere Church, the Gaborone-based car dealer and artiste said he was now focusing on his career.

“To be honest, I never imagined myself as a gospel artiste, but all I wanted then was to concentrate on my ministry and hang around with talented artistes like Mambo Dhuterere and Romeo Gasa, but I later realised my talent.

“Of course my church has branches in Botswana, Swaziland, South Africa and England, but I now want to market my music career.”

He continued: “When Dhuterere rose to become a household name, I was very impressed by his new-found fame since he has remained the same person he was. The young man has even surprised some of us who grew up with him, and we continue to marvel at his talent.”

Music wise, Bishop Headmaster said he was happy with the response to his latest album titled “Ndopona Nemvura”.

The album carries 10 tracks – namely “Amen”, “Kuona Jeso”, “Gungwa”, “Ndicheukewo”, “Ndatenda Manuwere”, “Kaziwai”, “Hama Dzengirozi” and “Mariya Musande”.

“The album has been played by a number of radio stations in Botswana and Swaziland, and it is my fervent hope that it will be well-received Zimbabwe.

“Of course my ministry is taking up a lot of my time, but I will do my best to ensure that I balance it with my music career,” he added.

Bishop Headmaster is married to Mary Moyo and the couple is blessed with two children — daughter Tracy, and son John.

