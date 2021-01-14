George Maponga in Masvingo

Exploration for diamonds in Sese communal lands, Chivi by Murowa Diamond Company is still ongoing with results so far inconclusive on whether the area has gems that can be commercially exploited.

Murowa,now officially known as RZM Murowa Pvt (Ltd) has been combing for gems in Chivi for the past two years. The diamond firm has more than 200 claims in the area which reportedly has kimberlites believed to have gemstones.

Murowa, which is one of the four firms permitted under Government’s diamond policy to extract diamonds has been exploring in the Sese area since 2018. Kimberlites in the area are believed to be along the same belt where Murowa has been mining diamonds at its mine in the Mazvihwa area in neighbouring Zvishavane district.

Chivi and Zvishavane share a border abd Runde River bisects the two districts. Vice President at RZM Murowa in charge of Human Resources and Administration Mr Islam Chipango disclosed that exploration work to date had not yielded conclusive results.

“We have been doing exploration on our claims in Sese for quite some time and I can say the results look promising but for now they are inconclusive,”said Mr Chipango.

“Like any other mining house, we expect good results, we hope to find what we are looking for but so far there is nothing conclusive, we have not yet done all the tasks that we set out to do before making conclusion.”

Mr Chipango hinted that RZM Murowa would inform the nation about any new developments in Sese upon stumbling upon a major diamond find adding that the firm “is going to continue its exploration work in Sese for some time to come.”

The firm has been at loggerheads with locals for its exploration work , a development,Mr Chipango downplayed expressing optimism of a thaw in relations. RZM,he said, was committed to cultivate a mutually beneficial relationship with the Sese folk more so if the ongoing exploration work yield positive results.

“We are keen to support the nation to achieve its target of a $US12 billion mining industry by 2023 and we cannot achieve that without exploring for new deposits.”

Murowa together with the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company, Anjin of China and Alrosa of Russia are the only four entities allowed to extract gems in Zimbabwe accrding to Government policy.

Chivi and Mwenezi are believed to house huge diamond reserves and while RZM Murowa is exploring in Chivi,Alrosa has been scouting for gems in Mwenezi amid reports of huge deposits in the latter.

Like this: Like Loading...