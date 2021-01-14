Freedom Mupanedemo and Michael Magoronga Midlands Bureau

Kwekwe District Civil Protection Unit has begun rescue efforts for three artisanal miners who are trapped mine shatf that collapsed this morning at Yellow Snake Mine in Kwekwe.

According to some artisanal miners who made a police report at Kwekwe Central Police Station, three of their colleagues were sleeping in a make shift shade at the mine when the shaft underneath suddenly collapsed.

Kwekwe district CPU acting chairperson, Mr Clemence Mudimu confirmed the development.

He said the CPU which comprises the police, army and other stakeholders have mobilised earth moving machinery and were now on the ground.

“We are on the ground trying to work out something but the mine shaft has sealed off and no one knows the fate of these artisanal miners underground,” he said.

