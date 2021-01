Mashonaland Central Bureau

Bindura Mayor Brian Kembo has handed over groceries to people with disabilities from the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund to cushion them against hardships induced by the revised Covid19 lockdown.

The groceries were donated by OK Zimbabwe Bindura branch and 20 people with disabilities in Bindura urban benefitted.

He said the groceries were not enough to cover everyone in need of assistant and he selected people with disabilities because they are the most vulnerable.

