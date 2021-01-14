Mthabisi Tshuma, Gwanda Correspondent

OUT to conquer the music world and not being deterred by the lockdown that is crippling the arts sector is Gwanda-based house muso Master Zhoe who is readying to drop visuals of the track Gwenyambira which features veteran sungura artiste Nicholas “Madzibaba” Zakaria.

The visuals which were shot in Gwanda by Rasquesity of Keaitse Films see the senior lecturer meet his student. Master Zhoe featured Madzibaba on his fifth album.

The artiste who usually goes all out with his launches will be adapting to the new normal through releasing the video on his YouTube channel. A trailer of the video shows an atmosphere filled with Amapantsula dances as well as the popular bicycle dance from the sungura genre.

Commenting on the release, Master Zhoe’s assistant manager, Mora said: “All is set for the launch and the video fits well with the mantra of the song Gwenyambira. It’s about sending out a message to the youngsters that the best lessons come from our elders, be it in music, sport or any other sector in our lives. It therefore encourages youths to take up their elders’ positions and continue with the legacy.

He added that they are grateful for the support they have been receiving from the local community and promised fans of the artiste more collaborations. – @mthabisi_mthire

