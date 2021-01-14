Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE number of active cases in Zimbabwe on Wednesday breached the 10 000 mark as the country continues to record an increase in Covid-19 infections, with 1 017 new cases having been recorded.

According to the latest statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the country as of Wednesday recorded 1 017 new cases and 38 deaths.

Harare continues to be the hotspot of the pandemic after recording 419 of all the new infections.

“1017 new cases and 38 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the seven-day rolling average for new cases rises to 921 from 863.

“All 1017 are local cases: 419 from Harare alone. The positivity today (Wednesday) was 29 percent. 262 new recoveries reported: National Recovery rate stands at 56,3 percent and active cases go up to 10 009 today,” reads the update.

The country therefore, as of 13 January 2021, has now recorded 24256 cases 13658 recoveries and 589 deaths.

“The national case fatality rate now stands at 2,4 percent. Harare reported the highest number of cases today (419) 38 COVID-19 deaths were reported today. 24 of the deaths occurred at institutional level with 14 at community level.

“Harare has the highest incidence per capita followed by Bulawayo and Matabeleland South, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West have the lowest incidence of Covid-19 per capita,” reads the update.

Like this: Like Loading...