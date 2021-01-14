Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders have contacted various Government arms seeking permission to hold their annual general meeting at the end of this month.

The club will also be hoping that the 30-day restriction order will not be extended beyond January 31 so that its February 7 elections go ahead.

However, as Covid-19 infections and more fatalities continue to surge, there is a high likelihood of the current Level 4 lockdown restrictions being extended.

Last week Bosso indicated that they are constitutionally bound to hold an AGM on a set date, with club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube saying they were hoping the process will proceed as planned.

“Notwithstanding the lockdown, we are bound by the constitution to deliver an AGM on a set date and we are hoping that this will still be a possibility within the limiting and limited context of the Covid-19 reality. We remain hopeful,” said Dube.

Yesterday, Dube told Chronicle Sport that they had started the process of engagement with relevant arms of Government, particularly the police, Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation as well as the Ministry of Health and Child Care through the Premier Soccer League.

“Various options are being considered and consultations are ongoing; the PSL is liaising with our parent ministry,” said Dube.

Last year, Bosso failed to hold their mid-year review meeting due to the pandemic and members might not have any qualms if authority is not granted for the annual general meeting.

What, however, will be a huge blow if not held will be the club’s elections scheduled for February 7 where members are set to elect a chairman, secretary-general as well as committee member.

