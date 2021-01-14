Rufaro Winter, Chronicle Reporter

A Binga man escaped death by a whisker when he was attacked by a crocodile while looking for fishing worms at a sewer.

The incident occurred on 8 January around 4:30pm along the Zambezi River.

The crocodile bit Mr Patrick Chihota (51) on the right leg and tried to pull him into the water.

Matabeleland North deputy police spokesperson yesterday Assistant Inspector Namatirai Mashona confirmed the incident.

She said Mr Chihota wrestled with the crocodile and pushed it back into the sewer.

“He sustained a wound on the thigh and was referred to the Binga District Hospital where he was treated and was eventually discharged. His condition is currently stable,” said Asst Insp Mashona.

“Members of the public should continue to abide by the Word Health Organization regulations during the Covid 19 pandemic, staying at home and indoors at all times and going out when necessary. it is important as it lowers the chance of accidents that might occur, like in this scenario it could have been avoided.”

She said members of the public must not play near water bodies to avoid drowning and crocodile attacks.

