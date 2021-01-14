Mthabisi Tshuma, Gwanda Correspondent

GWANDA Rural District Council has said it is committed to provide newly licensed Ntepe-Manama Community Radio Trust with land to construct infrastracture.

Government last year issued licences in all categories of broadcasting to diversify information dissemination and foster development in all spheres of society.

To demonstrate its commitment, Government has been opening up all categories of licences including free to air, commercial and also community radio stations.

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) issued licences to the first three community radio stations in post-Independence Zimbabwe.

The licenses were granted to The Mbembesi Development Trust, Ntepe-Manama Community Radio Trust and Nyangani Community Radio Trust.

BAZ also announced Campus Radio Broadcasting Service licences for the Midlands State University and the University of Zimbabwe.

In an interview, Gwanda Rural District Council acting chief executive officer Mr Nkosilathi Ncube said there are rallying behind the setting up of the community radio station.

“As the RDC we have been supportive since the onset of the applying stages of the license and we still stand with the people behind the project in anything that they need.

“We know once they start to be operational, they will need land to set up their studios and as the local authority we reiterate that we are willing to assist them in whatever way,” he said.

Mr Ncube said the community radio station will enhance easy facilitation of developmental projects around the district.

“The community radio station will ensure that awareness and advocacy programmes reach the end user and in future consultations with villagers will be easily conducted.

“Also, the appreciation of the former marginalised languages in the district among them Sesotho and Venda will be easy facilitated,” said Mr Ncube.

@mthabisi_mthire

Like this: Like Loading...