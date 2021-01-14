Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

PONEL Youth Soccer Academy (PYSA) has shortlisted 10 aspirants to fill up vacant executive slots as it seeks to comply with Fifa statutes.

The recently established academy has made appointing an executive its top priority for this year.

The academy, based in Dete, wants to promote, teach and develop the game of football within the Dete community as well as provide quality programmes at the lowest possible cost to participants.

PYSA founding member Nelson Ndeka said: “We have come up with a list of persons to take up the roles of chairperson, deputy chairperson, secretary-general, treasurer and committee member. We shall be announcing the appointments in due course.”

The academy’s objectives are to develop a total academy player by offering the most comprehensive football programme, modern and effective world class training techniques, fundamental education and social support systems.

Hwange FC captain Gerald Ndlovu and Sichelesile Ndlovu were appointed brand ambassadors for the academy.

The duo is expected to market the academy’s brand nationally.

4Shortlisted candidates

Ephraim Pius Mulawo (Hwange Town)

Potani Shoko (Dete Town)

Frank Mudenda (Dete Town)

Mandla Dingani (City of Victoria Falls)

Reason Gwenhure (Victoria Falls City)

Alistair Njamba (South Africa)

Ronnie Sibanda (Dete)

Thulani Moyo (City of Bulawayo)

Gerald Ndlovu (Hwange Town)

Sichelesile Ndlovu (Dete)

