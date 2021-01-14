Oliver Kazunga, Acting Business Editor

NATIONAL airline, Air Zimbabwe says it will this year focus on fleet augmentation and route expansion to boost operations and improve service delivery.

In a statement, the flag carrier, which was placed under reconstruction in terms of the State Indebted and Insolvent Companies Act in 2018, described 2020 as a “tough and tumultuous year” due to the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our focus in 2021 is fleet augmentation, route expansion and service delivery. While there have been delays in the deployment into service of the ERJ145 (Z-WPQ), we expect the aircraft to be serviceable by the end of January 2021.

“We are in the process of acquiring a second ERJ145 for deployment into service in the first half of 2021,” said Air Zimbabwe acting chief executive officer Mr Joseph Makonese.

