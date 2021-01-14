Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

Zimbabwe on Wednesday recorded its highest Covid-19 daily death rate following the passing on of 38 people.

A total of 1,017 new infections were recorded on the same day with 419 recorded in Harare.

Bulawayo recorded 53 new infections.

All the new infections are local transmissions.

The 38 deaths in a single day toppled daily tally of 34 fatalities that was recorded on Tuesday last week.

The country’s Covid-19 positive cases have risen to 24,256.

The death toll now stands at 589.

Harare, suffered the worst losses after recording 20 deaths followed by Manicaland province with eight and Bulawayo reported five deaths.

A total of 3507 PCR tests were conducted.

A total of 262 new recoveries were recorded.

“National recovery rate stands at 56,3 percent and active cases go up to 100094. As at January 13, Zimbabwe has now recorded 24256 cases 13658 recoveries and 589 deaths,” reads the daily Covid-19 update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana urged compliance with set Covid-19 preventive measures.

“Thirty-eight deaths recorded in a single day. I believe this is our biggest toll since our very first case. We need to modify our behaviour, beloveds. If you don’t need to be out there, then please don’t,” he tweeted Zimbabwe is on a 30-day Covid-19 induced lockdown aimed at mitigating against the spread of the virus.

Like this: Like Loading...