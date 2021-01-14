BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

THREE police officers based in Harare were yesterday arraigned before a Harare magistrate after they allegedly mounted an illegal roadblock in the city centre and demanded a bribe from a motorist.

The trio, Norest Nyasha Chikore, Osivinda Maphosa and Prisca Nyadongo were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Judith Taruvinga on a charge of criminal abuse of duty. They were, however, remanded on $2 000 bail each.

The State alleges that the three police officers mounted an unsanctioned roadblock at corner Leopold Takawira Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue pretending to be enforcing traffic laws.

They arrested a motorist, Anthony Hwingwiri, and demanded US$30 bribe unaware that they were being monitored by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officers.

The Zacc officers then arrested them.

l Follow Miriam on Twitter

@FloMangwaya

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw