BY NIZBERT MOYO

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) on Friday suspended commuter trains in line with the COVID-19 regulations recently announced by the government.

The suspension of commuter trains came amid reports that some commuters were taking advantage of the trains to evade police roadblocks and get into the Bulawayo central business district.

NRZ public relations manager Nyasha Maravanyika (pictured) yesterday said their operations were guided by the government depending on the developments on the ground.

“We suspended the commuter trains in line with lockdown measures recently announced by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care,’’ Maravanyika said.

“We felt that the NRZ cannot contribute to the spread of the pandemic when other transporters like the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company are implementing measures to contain spread of COVID-19 by maintaining social distancing in their buses,” he said.

Government recently announced that gatherings at funerals must not be more than 30 people.

Other gatherings such as at weddings, churches, bars, bottlestores, gymnasiums and restaurants were banned for 30 days.

Only essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies, and supermarkets, among others, are allowed to open from 8am to 3pm.

With the commuter train services having been suspended, commuters in Bulawayo continue to sing transport blues.

Zupco southern region manager Tineyi Rusawako told Southern Eye that there were plans to beef up their fleet in order to deal with the transport problems.

lFollow Nizbert on Twitter @N.M

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...