Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Contemporary musician, Vimbai Zimuto, releases her new music video “Handigone” tonight inspired by the effects of Covid-19.

The video, which features South Africa-based Zimbabwean actor, Leroy Gopal, and contains semi-explicit content, which Zimuto said is not suitable for younger viewers, will be released on social media.

A teaser of the video caused a stir on social media after the singer posted it on various platforms.

It was shot by renowned videographer Andy “Cutta” Sobhuza at different locations in Harare.

In an interview, Zimuto, who is based in the Netherlands and is known for her semi-nude portraits on social media, said the song speaks about love and unity in difficult circumstances.

“It is dropping tomorrow night (tonight) and was inspired by nature and lockdown settings caused by the global pandemic.”

“Handigone”, which can be loosely translated to, “I can’t”, talks about how people are united and loving each other, especially during the lockdown.

“It means I can’t leave without you, there are certain moments when most families were busy with school, work and projects among others but now with Covid-19 lockdown, they are together, spending much time together.”

The song reflects how people can appreciate love.

“Now people can relate to each other very well because they are locked up and can appreciate each other. Imagine, now you can notice how beautiful your wife is or that your husband has a caring heart. It is about connecting.”

The “Kupakichwa” hitmaker said she hooked up with Gopal at last year’s National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) and fell in love with his work.

“I was watching the NAMA show at home as I couldn’t attend. I was captured by Gopal’s dance routines, charisma and surprisingly he mentioned my name at the show when he was talking about dressing for the event. He jokingly said, ‘Let us leave the nudity to Vimbai Zimuto.’ I laughed. I then said this was the right guy for my next video and I immediately contacted him. Days later, we met for the first time at the airport and had proper communications.”

Zimuto said she was working much on singles because of the global pandemic, which is restricting the sector a lot, hinting that she will be releasing an album later this year.

“The lockdown is stressful as it has locked our work. I miss being on stage, performing in front of large crowd, travelling and now we are forced to adapt to the virtual platform.

“I am not happy with all, this but that is the safest way and new norm. I urge other musicians to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations.

“I am working on some collaborations which will be released periodically. I will drop the album soon because the music is there.”

“I love what I do and I communicate well with all I do and it has paid very well. I have been finding it hard to identify the type of music I can resonate with but the soothing music is what describes me,” she said.

