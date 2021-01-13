LONDON. — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is relishing Sunday’s showdown with Liverpool and insists his players are ready for “a great test” after Manchester United claimed top spot in the English Premier League football table.

Paul Pogba’s deflected second-half volley secured a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night that saw United open up a three-point cushion over the champions ahead of their clash on Super Sunday.

The victory also extended United’s unbeaten away run in the league to 15 games and means they sit top of the pile after 17 games for the first time since their last title-winning campaign under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2012/13.

“It’s a brilliant position to be in,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “Of course we know we’re going to the champions who have had an unbelievable three-and-a-half-seasons, we know it’s going to be a difficult game for us, but we are ready for it.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better time to play them because we are in good shape, good form and hungry, which is a good thing because these boys want to get better and that’s the test of their character and quality.”

In his post-match press conference, Solskjaer added: “We’re looking forward to it. Of course, we enjoy being where we are (at the top of the league) at any time, be that the first game or the last game, which is a big, big difference.

“We’re looking forward to it, it’s a great test of where we’re at against a good team. We’re almost halfway through the season so it’s a little bit of an indication of where you’re at, but no one will remember the league table on January 12.”

United’s latest victory on the road featured a number of contentious VAR decisions, with Robbie Brady and Luke Shaw both escaping more severe punishment for challenges at either end of the field in the same passage of play before Harry Maguire saw his first-half opener controversially disallowed.

“We’ve just got to accept once in a while that decisions will go against you and Harry’s goal was a perfectly good one, so it’s a decision we shouldn’t be sat there talking about,” Solskjaer added.

skjaer wisely opted for the more physical presence and experience of Nemanja Matic alongside Pogba. — Sky Sports.

Like this: Like Loading...