Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

OVER 9 900 people have been arrested countrywide over the past week for not wearing masks with the government expressing concern over the continued disregard of the Covid-19 pandemic being exhibited by some individuals.

Giving an update of the 30-day level four national lockdown, acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere on Wednesday afternoon said the attitude by some members of the public was putting a lot of people at risk.

He said there was a need for self-discipline and self-policing so that the country to wins the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What is worrying is that within a week, 9 993 people were arrested for not wearing masks and this points to negligence by some members of society who are not taking this virus seriously and this calls for behaviour change.

“Whilst the generality of Zimbabweans have conducted themselves very well, it is quite disturbing that there are individuals who are disregarding the dictates of the lockdown regulations thereby unnecessarily putting many lives at risk,” said Dr Muswere.

The Acting Minister said the country cannot afford to have a lackadaisical approach in the fight against the pandemic as this could annihilate the nation.

“As many observers have noted in the past few weeks, for many of us the pandemic continues to hit much closer to home, as we are losing close family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours, workmates and acquaintances,” he said.

