Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

A WOMEN-driven economic development organisation, Qoki ZiNdlovukazi Community Organisation has created an e-website, Qoki express meant to link African vendors to the global market.

The organisation is of Zimbabwean women local and abroad working on development projects and business as well. Qoki ZiNdlovukazi Community Organisation founder Miss Sithule Tshuma who is based in the United Kingdom said the Qoki express was a platform just like Amazon or eBay meant to link an African vendor to the global market.

“We created an e-website just like Amazon or eBay called Qoki express. The platform is all about linking the African vendor to the global market. Our main aim was to promote people back home (Zimbabwe) so that they can sell most of their beautiful things,” said Miss Tshuma.

She added that Qoki express which was launched last year now has over 100 sellers with buyers from all over the world viewing their products.

Miss Tshuma added:” Qoki express allows anyone around the world to log in and order anything that they want and then the seller in Zimbabwe will receive an email of the order, wrap it up and send it to the customer in any part of the world. Just like what is done on Alibaba or aliexpress that you can order anything from those sites and you receive your goods no matter where you are in the world. ”

She also noted that the payment method was PayPal or bank transfer, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic they were still in the process of establishing other forms of payment that are conducive for sellers or traders in Zimbabwe.

Miss Tshuma said the organization’s desire was to see small businesses grow and increase the level of the sales they are generating by being exposed to the global market. She also highlighted that the platform also promoted culture and heritage.

“On Qoki express you find a diverse products. From clothing, art ware, construction tools, among others. At the same time it uplifts African heritage with the products that have an African touch on high demand in UK, Canada, Germany, America, Australia and Ireland among other countries,” she said.

Miss Tshuma also said the platform was open to everyone to sell and those in Zimbabwe were also able to buy from sellers around the world products they wanted.

Meanwhile, the organisation has purchased a haulage truck as it seeks to make inroads into the trucking business. Miss Tshuma said the truck will be stationed in South Africa doing regional routes.

Like this: Like Loading...