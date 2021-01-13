Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

A KARIBA fisherman died this morning after being attacked by a crocodile while fishing at Lomagundi Lakeside in Lake Kariba.

The man had seemingly been saved from the jaws of death by unlikely saviours, hippos, after being snapped by a huge crocodile while fishing knee-deep in the waters of Lake Kariba.

However, he died several minutes after being retrieved. He had sustained a deep gush on the hand which was nearly severed from the body and a wound to the rib cage.

His body was taken to Kariba District Hospital mortuary.

