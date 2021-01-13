Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

A KARIBA fisherman was saved from the jaws of death this morning by unlikely saviours, hippos, after being attacked by a crocodile at Lomagundi Lakeside Harbour in the resort town.

It took the intervention of hippos and other people who were about to launch their boat for the crocodile to release him.

The man was fishing knee-deep in Lake Kariba when the crocodile swept him into the water by the left hand and part of the rib cage.

He has since been taken to Kariba District Hospital where his condition is reportedly stable.

He however, sustained a deep gush on the hand which was nearly severed from the body and a wound to the rib cage.

