Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Some models in Bulawayo have said the photographer who is accused of raping an 18-year-old pregnant woman during a private photo shoot last month is a sexual predator who preys on up-and-coming models to fulfil his carnal desires.

The arrest and appearance in court of Phakamani Sibanda (33) on Monday has forced models and other women who sought his services to relive their nightmares at his hands.

Working from his Exposure Photography studios, the alleged rape victim is said to have asked for a room to change and Sibanda is said to have given her one. While she was changing her clothes, it is alleged that Sibanda walked in and asked her not to wear a skin tight.

Walking into the room while a woman is changing, according to some of his past victims, is one of his traits during photo shoots.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the victims said when they read the Chronicle story about how Sibanda lured the 18-year-old victim, they recounted that it indeed was his modus operandi.

“I totally believe this girl, he is too sexual. He likes seeing people naked. He will always get into the room while one is changing. He will hold your waist and later send you flirty texts. He will get angry when you don’t want to be sexual with him and refuse with the pictures at the end of it all,” said one distraught lady.

If the would-be victim is accompanied by a friend or relative or colleague for the photo shoot, it is alleged that Sibanda gets upset.

“When I approached him to do a photo shoot, he kept saying, send the cleavage let’s see, until he said let’s see if the ‘camel toe’ shows. It seemed a bit weird, but I let it go.

“Then for the shoot, I took my makeup artist with me and he was really disappointed. That was my last shoot with him,” said another woman.

Another said if one does not give in to his advances, he would refuse with the photos that you would have paid for.

“I did three shoots with him and he didn’t give me any of the photos just because I didn’t want to be flirty with him. I did three different shoots where I had to hire outfits, pay for makeup and the like.

“He was so sexual, even when having the shoot, he’d always be talking about my body,” she said. – Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi

