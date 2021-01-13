Judge Jarachara, Chronicle Reporter

AN O Level pupil was on Monday attacked and robbed by two men who are still at large using a Honda Fit vehicle.

The incident occurred on Monday around 3pm along Leicester Road Hillcrest, Bulawayo.

Bulawayo metropolitan Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case which occurred on 11 January 2021 at around 3:20pm,” said Insp Ncube.

“The accused persons disembarked from the motor vehicle and one of them produced an Okapi knife demanding the complainant’s phone. They searched him and took his black itel cellphone from him and drove away.” said Inspector Ncube.

A source told the chronicle the boy was on his way from a study group when a silver Honda Fit vehicle without number plates drove from behind and made a U- turn in front of him and blocked his way.

Two men disembarked from the car and one of them brandished an Okapi Knife threatening to stab the boy if he called for help.

The two men searched him and took away his itel p 36 cellphone, black in colour.

The robbers rushed back into their car and sped away along Oxford Road, Hillcrest Bulawayo.

The complainant reported the case at Hillside Police Station.

The city has recorded numerous cases of robbery where Honda fit vehicles without number plates have been used. @jdgjarachara

