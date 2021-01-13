Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SPORTS and Recreation Commission (SRC) Bulawayo provincial coordinator Sam Dzvimbu says the death of community sports administrator Thabiso Magutshwa has left a void that will be difficult to fill.

Magutshwa succumbed to cancer on Tuesday evening.

“A dark cloud has befallen the sports sector in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province following the death of a gallant advocate for community sports programmes. He fought for this cause for over two decades. Magutshwa started his voluntary work in community sports from the times of Sports For All Programme in Bulawayo,” said Dzvimbu.

“He was later appointed to the Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Sports Management Committee by the SRC Bulawayo Province through the office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, who is the patron of this structure. This is the position he held up to the day of his demise.”

Dzvimbu said the sports and recreation sector in Bulawayo will greatly miss Magutshwa’s services and urged his family to take comfort in the good work he did for communities in the province.

