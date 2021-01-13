Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Pool Association (BPA) spokesperson Farai Nyandoro says they’re hopeful of retaining all teams in their league once Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are eased for sport to resume.

Just as pool was about to return into full swing, the country was forced into another tightened lockdown with Covid-19 infections and deaths rising exponentially.

The lockdown dashed any hopes of sporting activities resuming, starting the year on a gloomy note for sportspersons and fans.

There’s fear that the long period of inactivity could see some pool teams folding.

“All our teams have shown willingness to play once the Covid-19 situation has been dealt with. We were hoping things would normalise, but that has not been the case. There is not much that can be done, but we just have to keep ourselves safe,” said. Nyandoro.

“As it is, our players missed out on a regional tournament that was held in Zambia last week due to covid-19 restrictions. It was an opportunity for them to rub shoulders with some of the big name players in Southern Africa. Countries that took part in the tournament include Tanzania, South Africa, Ghana and Botswana,” he said.

