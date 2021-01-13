Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has indefinitely extended the US$75 Covid-19 allowance for civil servants to cushion them during lockdown.

In a letter to all health and medical practitioners, Health Services Board Executive Director Ms Ruth Kaseke said any further review would be guided by the status of the pandemic and financial affordability.

“Please be advised that the treasury has extended the payment of Covid-19 allowance equivalent to US$75 until further review which will be guided by the status of the pandemic and the financial affordability,” she said.

Government last year introduced the monthly allowance as a cushion for civil servants during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

