AmaZulu defender Limbikani Mzava says his teammates “don’t care” and will show no mercy to Kaizer Chiefs when they meet on Wednesday.

Amakhosi are going into this game coming from a 2-0 defeat to Maritzburg United and remain in an unfamiliar position near the bottom of the DStv Premiership table.

Speaking ahead of the clash at Kings Park Stadium, Mzava says Usuthu will go into the match trying to rectify the mistakes that saw them drop two points against Bloemfontein Celtic.

“We just need to check what we’re not doing well from the past game, and we need to take advantage of this game because it’s at our home ground,” Mzava told the club’s media team.

With Amakhosi currently off form, Mzava is not letting anything on the Soweto team’s side distract from their own objectives.

“I know people say Chiefs is not in a good way now, is not performing and all that, but you know football, you can’t just talk, you need to performing on the field,” he stressed.

“I feel if we have one goal as a team, we need to win this game, because we need three points more than them.

“We don’t care if they’re down or not doing well, but for us we’re focusing on each and every game, to collect the maximum three points.” – KickOff

