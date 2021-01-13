Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) is appealing for volunteers to take up positions in its marking department as the association seeks to boost its brand visibility.

In a statement, the association said: “ZVA is looking for a team of energetic individuals to join the federation and assist in advancing the organisation’s quest to meet its strategic quest to meet its strategic goals.”

The ZVA wants to fill the positions of head of marketing and business development, public relations, fundraising and sales as well as branding and product development.

ZVA recently elected Mxolisi Ndlovu as president and he has emphasised the need to improve the ZVA brand visibility.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport last week, Ndlovu said he will strive to ensure the fan base is increased through a deliberate and massive recruitment drive which will also see the association expanding its social media presence.

The association wants to popularise volleyball in the country and have more people following the game.

