BY HENRY MHARA

Caps United are set to lose on-loan forward Ian Nyoni who together with former FC Platinum defender Kelvin Moyo are on the verge of signing for Tanzanian side Simba Stars.

The duo were part of the crowd at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium as Simba SC hammered FC Platinum 4-0 to progress to the group stages of the Caf Champions League on 4-1 aggregate.

A source in Tanzania yesterday told NewsDay Sport that Nyoni and Moyo had impressed in trial matches that they featured in and could soon put pen to paper.

“It is work in progress, but I think they have done enough to win contracts. They both played well and the coaches were impressed by the quality that they exhibited in the match so I don’t see any reason why they shouldn’t sign. Zimbabwean players have a good reputation here and that is an added advantage,” the source said.

Nyoni and Moyo both started for Simba Stars in a Mapinduzi Cup match on Friday with the former providing an assist as the club beat Chipukizi 3-1.

Their assessment continued on Saturday as they again featured for Simba who beat Mtibwa Sugar to qualify to the semis of the one-week tournament.

Simba were set to face off Namungo in the semis yesterday.

Former FC Platinum centreback Moyo confirmed that he was training with Simba Stars and is hoping to join the club and play in the Caf Champions League.

He has previously played continental football with the Zvishavane side.

“Everything has been fine, so far so good in Tanzania and we are doing everything we can to get this deal,” Moyo told the media at the weekend.

“It’s every player’s dream to have a chance of playing in the Champions League. I have been there with FC Platinum, so I know the benefits and the exposure you get when playing at such a grand stage,” Moyo added.

Moyo is a free agent after he and his twin brother left South African side Chippa United in September with a year left on their contracts.

Nyoni was in the Caps United books last season after signing a one-year loan contract from Chapungu but the speedy winger did not play for the Green Machine in any competitive match after the domestic campaign failed to take off due to COVID-19.

Simba are desperate to bolster their squad after they were thrown in a very tough group of the Caf Champions League group stages.

They were drawn in Group A alongside champions Al Ahly of Egypt‚ AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Suidanese giants Al Merrikh.

The Tanzanian giants were linked to FC Platinum striker Perfect Chikwende, but reports suggest that the Zvishavane side turned down the offer.

Chikwende is also linked to another Tanzanian side Azam FC although it was unlikely that FC Platinum would want to do business.

The Zimbabwean champions would want to hold on to their best players for their participation in the Caf Confederations Cup.

