WARRIORS midfielder Danny Phiri has resumed training after four months on the sidelines owing to a knee injury.

The Golden Arrows star sustained the injury following the resumption of the South African topflight league in August last year after the COVID-19-induced break.

The former Warriors’ skipper was injured at Ellis Park Stadium on August 21 in a game Golden Arrows lost 2-1 to Black Leopards.

Speaking from his base in Durban yesterday, Phiri said he only started training on Sunday.

“I have been out for four months with a knee injury sustained in August when we lost to Black Leopards at Ellis Stadium,” he said.

“I just started training yesterday (Sunday) doing light training and working at strengthening the knee. I’m not fully fit as yet, but I’m happy with the progress so

far.”

Abafana Besthende, also home to other Warriors players Knox Mutizwa and Divine Lunga, are sitting on position five on the DStv Premiership log table with 15 points from three wins and six draws and are yet to lose a match in the 2020/21 season.

They lost coach Steve Komphela in October last year, who was replaced by Mandla Ncikazi.

Komphela joined champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Phiri missed out on the Warriors’ Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria in November, which saw Zimbabwe losing 3-1 away from home before forcing a 2-all draw at home.

After returning to action, he will be hoping to be called up for future assignments, but his position is congested, with Marshall Munetsi and Marvelous Nakamba, who are both playing in Europe, being the favourites.

