Khama Billiat’s hot and mostly cold form at Kaizer Chiefs has hit another stumbling block‚ with the Zimbabwean now out for two months‚ the club has announced.

Billiat’s erratic form at Chiefs has been a source of consternation for the club’s supporters.

Battling Amakhosi‚ in an injury update on Tuesday ahead of their DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu at Kings Park in Durban on Wednesday‚ said the playmaker will be out for eight weeks.

Fellow ex-Mamelodi Sundowns forward Leonardo Castro will also miss the game against Usuthu.

Chiefs announced: “Khama Billiat has a cracked leg bone and will be out for two months. Leonardo Castro has an abdominal strain and will be unavailable for the AmaZulu game.

“(Midfielder) Kearyn Baccus is now back from injury and is available for selection. (Right-back) Reeve Frosler is now running on the pitch. We will update you on his progress.”

Billiat‚ the 30-year-old 2015-16 Premier League Player of the Season – in the season where he was a key player in Sundowns lifting the 2016 Caf Champions League trophy – joined Chiefs in July 2018.

After a decent return of nine league and cup goals in 2018-19‚ he scored three goals last season‚ and has notched just the one in nine league games in 2020-21.

– TimesLive

