CAF has postponed Bloemfontein Celtic’s second leg first-round Confederation Cup tie against Rivers United from Nigeria.

The Nigerian outfit hold a 2-0 advantage going into the return leg but Celtic were unable to honour the fixture due to the strict Covid-19 restrictions in Nigeria.

With the original game scheduled for 6 January, the restrictions meant Celtic would need to quarantine for seven days due to South Africa’s status as a high-risk nation.

Caf’s Organising Committee has now laid down a new date for the weekend between January 22-24 and new rules surrounding the re-arranged fixture;

The match shall be rescheduled during the weekend 22nd – 24th of January 2021 and shall be played in a neighbouring country to Nigeria with more lenient Covid-19 protocols regarding travellers coming from South Africa.

The Nigeria Football Federation to decide and communicate the venue, date, kick-off time and the approval of the neutral host association by the 12th of January 2021 at the latest.

The designations of the match officials are maintained.

Rivers United FC to take charge of all organizational expenses in the neutral country as the host club and to ensure that the visiting team has the approvals for the entry in the neutral country.

The additional player registration period starts on the 10th January 2021, the two teams shall not be allowed to field any of the players registered during this period for this match.

The winner of the first-round tie have been drawn to face Nigerian Premier Football League giants Enyimba in the play-off round. – KickOff

