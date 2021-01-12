Zimbabwe international Tendayi Darikwa has signed for League One side Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

On Monday, the Latics announced that Darikwa had signed a short-term contract with the club after previously enjoying a spell in the Championship with Nottingham Forest.

“We are pleased to confirm the signing of versatile wide player Tendayi Darikwa on a short-term contract until the end of the season, subject to EFL approval,” the club announced via its official website.

The England-born full-back arrives at the DW Stadium with a wealth of experience to his name after having made over 200 appearances across the Football League pyramid, and boasts the likes of Chesterfield and Burnley among his former employers.

“I’m delighted, it’s happened quite quickly,” Darikwa told Latics TV.

“I’m a Wigan Athletic player and I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I’ve not played too much football in the last 18 months after a bad injury. But I’m fit again and I can’t wait to get on the pitch and start playing competitive games again.

“I hope to help the team as quickly as possible. I’ve looked at the league table, of course, we are in a tough position at the moment in the league. I think we have enough quality to get out of it. I want to come in and help the lads and hopefully move up the league.

“I’m fit and have been training with the first team at Forest since I came back from my injury and I haven’t missed a session. I’ve played a few international games as well and I came through them very well. It’s important now to play some competitive games at first-team level, help the lads and hopefully get some wins as quick as possible.”

Darikwa has been a full international since making his debut for Zimbabwe in 2017 and has gone on to earn 13 caps for the national team, including two appearances in November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria. – KickOff

