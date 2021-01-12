Business Reporter

SOFT drink producer, Varun Beverages Zimbabwe, has launched a new product line with an additional investment to guarantee sufficient bottled water supplies for the company’s customers.

In a statement, the company said the latest offering will be available on the market in 500 and 750 millimeters.

“Varun Beverages Zimbabwe commissioned a new product line with an additional investment to ensure enough Aquaclear bottled water supplies for its consumers at recommended retail prices.

“Aquaclear will be made available to the consumers from the house of Varun Beverages at affordable prices, with great quality,” it said.

Varun Beverages Zimbabwe vice president Mr Fungai Murahwa was quoted as saying: “The launch of the product at affordable prices, with great quality, should allow more consumers to drink clean and pure bottled water.”

He said his company has more products and innovations that are in the pipeline for 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...