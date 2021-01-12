Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

FORGOTTEN ex-Highlanders’ star Mubarike ‘Mamba’ Chisoni is on cloud nine after attaining a United States of America Soccer National A Senior Coaching Licence.

The US National A License course is reportedly designed to introduce concepts targeted at coaching older players (older junior level and senior level players).

The A Licence focuses on recognising principles of the game and technical applications in 11 vs 11 game format and how these principles influence positional, group and team organisation.

