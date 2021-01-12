Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has sent his condolence message to the family of the late national hero, Brigadier-General Collin Moyo (Retired), who died last Friday.

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Moyo died at the Haematology Centre in Harare aged 66 is being buried today at the National Heroes Acre in the capital city.

In a statement, President Mnangagwa expressed deep grief and sadness following the death of Brig-Gen Moyo (Rtd)

“I received news of the untimely death on Friday of Brigadier-General (Retired) Collin Moyo at the Haematology Centre in Harare with great sadness and a deep sense of loss. His passing on has created a deep void in our midst, especially among those of us who lived and fought alongside him during the period of the liberation struggle,” he said.

“We never expected that his illness was life threatening to the extent that he would leave us so soon. On behalf of the party, Zanu-PF, Government, the people of Zimbabwe, my family and in indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the Moyo family, especially his wife and children, who have lost a loving husband, father and pillar of strength.”

President Mnangagwa said the late Brig-Gen (Rtd) Moyo, also known by his Chimurenga name as Rodwell Nyika, was veteran of the armed liberarion struggle who joined other revolutionary Zipra cadres in Zambia at a very tender age.

He said his contribution to the liberation struggle is recorded in the annals of the country’s history, including as a military instructor at Morogoro Training Camp in Tanzania between 1973 and 1976.

“In that role, he trained many cadres, including the current Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda. Apart from being a brilliant instructor, the late Brigadier-General Moyo will be remembered for forging the unity of fighters across the then political divide,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said late Brig-Gen (Rtd) Moyo did not only realise the wisdom of the strength in numbers, but also that the liberation struggle was national in character whose main goal beyond political independence was the establishment of a unitary State of Zimbabwe.

Brig-Gen Moyo (Rtd) was born on July 23, 1954 in Mberengwa, Midlands Province, under Chief Mapiravana.

He was the second child in a family of 10 and attended several primary schools in Mberengwa before doing O-Level at Chegato Secondary School in the district.

