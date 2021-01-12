Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

HARARE continues to record an increase in Covid-19 cases, accounting for 385 of the 820 new infections and 12 of the 21 deaths recorded in Zimbabwe.

According to the latest statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, all the 820 new cases recorded on Monday are local transmissions. With deaths recorded in Bulawayo, Harare, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Masvingo.

“About 820 new cases and 21 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. 7 day rolling average for new cases further spike to 924 from 887 Sunday. All the 820 are local cases, with 285 recorded in Harare alone. Deaths reported by Harare were 12, Mash Central three, Manicaland and Mash East two each, and Bulawayo and Masvingo one deaths each. 1 518 PCR tests were done and the positivity was 34 percent,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry also reported that 631 new recoveries were reported with the National Recovery rate standing at 59.3 percent and active cases going up to 8 556.

As of 11 January, Zimbabwe had now recorded 22 297 confirmed cases, including 13 213 recoveries and 528 deaths.

Part of the statistics also state that Harare has the highest number of active cases per capita accounting for 3 862 of the 8 556 active cases in the country, followed by Manicaland with 793 and Mash East with 784.

Like this: Like Loading...