Oliver Kazunga, Acting Business Editor

THE Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has adopted a new Labour Migration Action Plan to promote skills transfer and match labour supply and demand for regional integration.

The action plan was adopted through the employment and labour sector in the region and in line with Article 19 of the SADC Protocol on Employment and Labour.

In a statement, Sadc said the protocol seeks to protect and safeguard the rights and welfare of migrant workers to give them better opportunities to contribute to countries of origin and destination.

“Sadc has adopted a new Labour Migration Action Plan (2020-2025) as part of efforts to promote skills transfer and match labour supply and demand for regional development and integration.”

